CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Man Escorted Off Frontier Flight After Refusing To Wear Mask

Plane

Source: KiddNation / Kidd Nation

A man was escorted off of a Frontier Flight from LAX to Denver after refusing to wear a mask. Police were called in to remove the man after the crew asked him repeatedly to wear a mask. The man refused to comply.

While there is no federal mandate to wear masks on planes, Frontier requires them of all passengers.

The incident happened Sunday morning.

 

Read More: Durham Is Holding A Contest For Their “I Voted” Sticker

Read More:Drive-Thru Fair Food Days Are Back!

Read More:Check Out The List Of Wake County COVID-19 Test Locations

 

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

Face Mask , Frontier , passenger , Plane

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
Teyana Taylor Says Erykah Badu Will Deliver Her…
 49 mins ago
06.24.20
Johnson & Johnson To Stop Selling Skin Bleaching…
 3 hours ago
06.24.20
Virtual Town Hall Will Discuss The State of…
 3 hours ago
06.24.20
7 Essential Hair Tips We Learned From ‘To…
 3 hours ago
06.24.20
Tremendously Teaching: T.I. Will Teach ‘Business of Trap…
 4 hours ago
06.24.20
Athlete Explains Why He’s Transferring After Racial Insensitivity…
 4 hours ago
06.24.20
Jeff Johnson 3 Things You Should Know About…
 4 hours ago
06.24.20
Brittany Ashton Holmes And Bug Hall In 'The Little Rascals'
“Little Rascals” Alfalfa Arrested For ‘Huffing’
 20 hours ago
06.23.20
What Does Da Brat Know About Tamar’s Elevator…
 22 hours ago
06.23.20
Delta Air Lines To Resume Flights To China…
 24 hours ago
06.23.20
Mother of Boy Who Drowned Is Suing Carl…
 1 day ago
06.23.20
Kelly Rowland Speaks About Being Reunited With Her…
 1 day ago
06.23.20
Welp! Keke Palmer’s Facialist Dermaplaned Her Baby Hairs…
 1 day ago
06.23.20
Tracee Ellis Ross’ Pattern Beauty Adds Edge Control,…
 1 day ago
06.23.20
Close