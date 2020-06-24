Man Escorted Off Frontier Flight After Refusing To Wear Mask

A man was escorted off of a Frontier Flight from LAX to Denver after refusing to wear a mask. Police were called in to remove the man after the crew asked him repeatedly to wear a mask. The man refused to comply.
While there is no federal mandate to wear masks on planes, Frontier requires them of all passengers.
The incident happened Sunday morning.
Read More: Durham Is Holding A Contest For Their “I Voted” Sticker
Read More:Drive-Thru Fair Food Days Are Back!
Read More:Check Out The List Of Wake County COVID-19 Test Locations
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark
Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: