Man Escorted Off Frontier Flight After Refusing To Wear Mask

A man was escorted off of a Frontier Flight from LAX to Denver after refusing to wear a mask. Police were called in to remove the man after the crew asked him repeatedly to wear a mask. The man refused to comply.

While there is no federal mandate to wear masks on planes, Frontier requires them of all passengers.

The incident happened Sunday morning.

