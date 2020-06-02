CLOSE
Raleigh Under Curfew For A Second Night

Protests continue over the death of George Floyd in Charlotte

Last night the city of Raleigh returned to a place of peace. While instituting a curfew was not an easy decision, it was necessary to end the series of violence and destruction we had experienced throughout the weekend. The safety and security of our community is my top priority, and as such, I am extending the curfew for another night. It will begin tonight at 8 pm and end at 5 am Wednesday morning.

I want to thank all of those who protested peacefully earlier in the day yesterday. You represent the Raleigh we have always known, and you will always be welcome in this city. I also want to thank all the people of Raleigh for being flexible and working with us as we try to bring peace back to our community.

I fully understand the challenges that a curfew can cause. However, the threat of violence is not something I am willing to ignore. We must remain focused on taking every step we can to protect our families, our businesses, and our city.

If you have questions about what a curfew means for you, please call our hotline at 919-996-2200. Or visit our website – www.raleighnc.gov for a list of exemptions and frequently asked questions.

We will get through this. The time will come when we can come together again and make sure all our voices are heard – a city where all are welcome.

[caption id="attachment_3149422" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Paras Griffin / Getty[/caption] Porsha Williams is following in the footsteps of her great grandfather, activist and Rev. Hosea William, and fighting for civil rights. The Real Housewives Of Atlanta star was on the front lines of the #GeorgeFloyd protests this weekend and shared footage of her getting tear-gassed despite peacefully protesting in Atlanta. "Did y'all see this? We're in Atlanta. It's 7:45 [p.m.]. The curfew is not until 9 o'clock. We out here peacefully protesting and they're teargassing us for no reason at all, for absolutely no reason at all. Nobody did anything," she said. https://www.instagram.com/p/CA6WD3GH7sm/ Porsha isn't the only celebrity taking a definitive stance by joining the protests around the nation. Michael B Jordan, Jamie Fox, Tank, J Cole, Kehlani, Kendrick Sampson, Halsey, Nick Cannon and Ariana Grande have taken to the streets to fight for equal rights under the #BlackLivesMatter movement.

 

Karen Clark

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

