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Cassie Has Quietly Left The U.S. After Another Shocking Lawsuit

Cassie Has Quietly Left The U.S. After Another Shocking Lawsuit — And Says She’s Not Coming Back

As part of a 2025 lawsuit filed by former sex worker Clayton Howard against Cassie and Sean “Diddy” Combs, related to the “freak-offs,” the singer revealed she no longer resides in America.

Published on June 5, 2026
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Cassie Ventura no longer resides in the United States, and according to her, she has no plans on returning.

Former sex worker Clayton Howard filed a lawsuit against Cassie and Sean “Diddy” Combs in 2025, related to the “freak-offs” he participated in with the former couple. As part of the ongoing legal dealings, the singer revealed she no longer resides in the United States.

As seen in legal documents obtained by E! News on June 3, the motion filed in May aims to either have the lawsuit dismissed or the venue changed. In the docs, Ventura noted that even though she is a citizen of the United States, she is “not a resident of the State of California.”

RELATED CONTENT: Cassie Breaks Silence After Diddy’s Shocking Verdict: ‘We Will Continue To Fight On Behalf Of Survivors’

“I reside outside of the United States,” she continued in the document. “I do not intend to move back to the United States.”

Due to this change, Ventura asked that the case be moved from California to New York.

“If this case were to proceed, it would be significantly more convenient for purposes of participation in the case to travel to New York, where my lawyers are, than to California, where no parties to this action reside.”

In more docs obtained by the outlet, Ventura revealed that her husband, Alex Fine, received a supportive message from Howard in 2023 after she came forward with her accusations against Combs. She’s using that as evidence in a motion to dismiss Howard’s lawsuit against her.

“I know your wife’s truth is 100% valid as I’m sure you did as well,” part of the alleged message reads. “I would have come forward and I’m glad she got some form of Justice!”

He allegedly went on to write, “Please tell her Clayton says he’s happy she made it out.”

Ventura testified in court during Combs’ trial in the spring of 2025, during which she detailed her involvement in the “freak offs,” which she claimed she was coerced to participate in. The Bad Boy founder was ultimately sentenced to 50 months in prison on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, though he was acquitted on the more serious sex trafficking and racketeering charges.

“While nothing can undo the trauma caused by Combs,” Cassie’s attorneys Douglas Wigdor and Meredith Firetog said in a statement to NBC News in October after his conviction, “the sentence imposed today recognizes the impact of the serious offenses he committed.”

“We are confident that with the support of her family and friends, Ms. Ventura will continue healing, knowing that her bravery and fortitude have been an inspiration to so many,” they added.

RELATED CONTENT: Cassie And Alex Fine Welcome Baby No. 3 — Their 1st Son!

Cassie Has Quietly Left The U.S. After Another Shocking Lawsuit — And Says She’s Not Coming Back was originally published on madamenoire.com

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