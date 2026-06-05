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Chef Jenard's 'New Soul Kitchen Remix' - The Kicked Up Salad

Chef Jernard Gives The Caesar Salad A 'Kicked-Up' Southern Makeover On 'New Soul Kitchen' — And We Need A Plate Immediately

Chef Jernard Wells puts a Southern spin on the classic Caesar salad in this episode of 'New Soul Kitchen Remix'.

Published on June 5, 2026
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New Soul Kitchen Remix, Kicked up salad, Chef Jernard Wells
Source: Photo courtesy of CLEO TV / New Soul Kitchen Remix with Chef Jernard Wells.

New Soul Kitchen Remix fans are in for a treat when episode 503 arrives. Chef Jernard Wells proves once again that a classic recipe is just the beginning as he takes the traditional Caesar salad and gives it a bold Southern makeover that’s packed with flavor, creativity, and plenty of personality. Introducing the “Kicked-Up Salad” with blackened salmon and delicious cornbread croutons.

Chef Jernard gives the classic Caesar salad a southern twist with blackened salmon.

At the center of this dish is “perfectly cooked” blackened salmon that’s seasoned to perfection and cooked until every bite is tender, flaky, and full of flavor, according to the food expert.

Those “beautiful chunks” of salmon bring a rich, satisfying texture that pairs perfectly with the crisp freshness of the salad. Smoky, savory, and irresistibly delicious, this salmon transforms an everyday salad into a meal worthy of the main stage.

RELATED CONTENT: ‘New Soul Kitchen’ — Chef Jernard Wells Turns Mac & Cheese Into A Full-On Fantasy With Crispy Pork Belly

New Soul Kitchen Remix
Source: Photo courtesy of CLEO TV / Photo courtesy of CLEO TV

But Chef Jernard doesn’t stop with the salmon. In true New Soul Kitchen Remix fashion, he adds a Southern twist that takes this dish to another level. Enter the cornbread croutons, golden, crunchy, buttery bites that add the perfect contrast to the fresh greens and creamy Caesar dressing. It’s a simple addition with a huge impact, delivering comfort-food flavor in every forkful.

Why this dish will be a hit for your next meal.

The combination of crisp lettuce, creamy dressing, blackened salmon, and cornbread croutons creates a dish that is both familiar, comforting and completely unexpected. It’s the perfect example of what Chef Jernard does best: taking beloved classics and reimagining them with fresh ideas, bold flavors, and a touch of Southern soul. Every ingredient has a purpose, and every bite delivers something special.

Whether you’re a longtime fan of Caesar salad, a seafood lover looking for a new recipe to try, or someone who enjoys watching creative dishes come together in the kitchen, this episode has something for you. Along the way, Chef Jernard shares tips, techniques, and inspiration that make it easy to bring exciting flavors into your own home cooking.

Get ready for a recipe that’s fresh, flavorful, and guaranteed to leave you hungry for more. Don’t miss New Soul Kitchen Remix on June 10 at 9:30 PM ET / 8:30 PM CT on CLEO TV. Tune in and see why this Kicked-Up Caesar Salad with blackened salmon and cornbread croutons deserves a spot on your must-make list.

RELATED CONTENT: Chef Jernard Wells’ Flavor Empire Fueled By Fast and Reliable Xfinity 10G Network

Chef Jernard Gives The Caesar Salad A 'Kicked-Up' Southern Makeover On 'New Soul Kitchen' — And We Need A Plate Immediately was originally published on madamenoire.com

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