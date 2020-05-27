CLOSE
Cooking With Karen: Skillet Peach Cobbler

Skillet Peach Cobbler

Source: Karen Clark / Radio One Digital

It’s almost summer and it’s time for cobbler! Our Karen Clark is still working from home and still trying out new recipes. This week, she tackled The Kitchenista’s Skillet Peach Cobbler. This recipe was simple and delicious.  It was made extra easy by using frozen peaches. No picking. No peeling. No cutting. No blanching. It’s game changing.

This recipe comes together in about 30 minutes, including the making of the biscuit topping from scratch.

 

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

