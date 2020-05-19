CLOSE
Cooking With Karen: Spicy Lamb Hand Pies

 

Spicy Lamb Pies

We’re stillllll at home and Karen Clark is stillllll trying new recipes while broadcasting on your radio from the house.

This week, she decided to make Spicy Lamb Hand Pies. She was originally saw an idea for the recipe on Twitter, but remembered that The Kitchenista had made a similar, more flavorful version.

Check out the video below. The pies are a little labor-intensive, but flavorful and spicy. The stand-outs of the recipe are the scotch bonnet peppers, the spices and the homemade pastry.

 

 

It's day whatever of the state issued self-isolation regulations. Our nails are jagged, we left our wig on the night stand and we haven't worn makeup since they closed Sephora. Every woman is on the same wave (unless you're Taraji P. Henson, who can do her own gel manicure and roller set). We reported earlier this week about Teairra Mari rocking her knotless braids and bare-face on Instagram and she's not the only celeb lady who is keeping it au naturale. Susan Kelechi Watson kicked a bare-face rap on Instagram. NeNe Leakes showed off her supple skin while bragging bout her skincare routine. See who else is flaunting their fresh face on social media during the quarantine.  

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

