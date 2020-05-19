Cooking With Karen: Spicy Lamb Hand Pies

We’re stillllll at home and Karen Clark is stillllll trying new recipes while broadcasting on your radio from the house.

This week, she decided to make Spicy Lamb Hand Pies. She was originally saw an idea for the recipe on Twitter, but remembered that The Kitchenista had made a similar, more flavorful version.

Check out the video below. The pies are a little labor-intensive, but flavorful and spicy. The stand-outs of the recipe are the scotch bonnet peppers, the spices and the homemade pastry.

