Sister to Sister Alliance to Host Free 3D Mammogram Event in Raleigh

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Source: iOne / iOne

The Sister to Sister Alliance, in partnership with Invision Diagnostics, is encouraging women throughout the Triangle to prioritize their health by attending a Free 3D Mammogram Screening Event on Saturday, June 20, 2026, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at 1436 Rock Quarry Road in Raleigh, NC.

The event will feature a state-of-the-art mobile mammography unit on-site, making it convenient for women to access potentially life-saving breast cancer screenings close to home. Organizers say the initiative is designed to increase awareness, improve access to preventive healthcare, and encourage women to stay proactive about their breast health.

“Early detection remains one of the most effective tools in the fight against breast cancer,” organizers noted. “Regular mammograms can help identify concerns before symptoms appear, increasing the chances of successful treatment and better outcomes.”

The event will offer free or low-cost screening assistance for eligible participants, along with the convenience of advanced 3D mammography technology. In addition, attendees will have an opportunity to participate in a gift card giveaway while learning more about breast health resources available in the community.

Appointments are strongly recommended due to limited availability.

Event Details

What: Free 3D Mammogram Screening Event

When: Saturday, June 20, 2026

Time: 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Where: 1436 Rock Quarry Road, Raleigh, NC 27610

Registration Information

Women interested in scheduling a screening appointment are encouraged to register in advance by calling 877-318-1349.

Why Attend?

Free or low-cost screening assistance available

Convenient mobile 3D mammography unit

Early detection education and awareness

Opportunity to win gift card giveaways

Access to valuable community health resources

The Sister to Sister Alliance continues its mission of supporting women, saving lives, and strengthening communities through education, outreach, and access to critical health services.

For additional information, call 877-318-1349 or email sistertosisteralliance@gmail.com.

Source: Radio One Raleigh / Radio One Digital

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

TikTok: @TheKarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark