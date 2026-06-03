Hip-Hop Songs You Didn't Know Sampled Earth, Wind & Fire
Hip-Hop Songs You Didn’t Know Sampled Earth, Wind & Fire
Hip-Hop Songs That Sample Earth, Wind and Fire
The new documentary about legendary funk and soul group Earth, Wind & Fire is set to open tonight, June 3 at the Tribeca Festival.
The doc, titled Earth, Wind & Fire (To Be Celestial vs. That’s the Weight of the World), was directed by Questlove and was set to highlight the group’s evolution and their undeniable impact.
Related | Barack and Michelle Obama, Lionel Richie & Others Featured in Earth, Wind & Fire Doc
The group has made timeless music with messages of peace and love, that fans of all genres can’t seem to get enough of. No matter what age or generation you are from, many recognize the signature horns of “September” or even the syrupy falsetto of “Fantasy.”
Artists of all musical genres have paid an ode to the legendary supergroup, including several of our favorite R&B and hip-hop stars, many creating magical covers or creative samples of the Earth, Wind & Fire’s music in their own songs.
As the music world anxiously awaits the release of the documentary, coming to HBO Max on June 7, here is a list of Earth, Wind & Fire songs that have had a major influence and have been sampled in hip-hop.
Friendly Skies — Missy Elliott featuring Ginuwine
From Missy Elliott’s debut album, “Friendly Skies” samples the same soulful xylophone from the Earth, Wind & Fire song “New World Symphony.”
Live Now — Nas
From his seventh studio album, Street’s Disciple, rapper Nas sampled the popular EW&F song Fantasy for this record. “Live Now” reached No. 5 on the Billboard 200.
Shawty — Plies Featuring T Pain
In 2007, Plies’ breakout hit “Shawty” featuring an auto-tuned T Pain also sampled Fantasy in a chopped and screwed fashion that only a few catch firsthand.
Nappy Heads — Fugees
On the Fugees’ legendary debut, this deep cut, “Nappy Heads,” featured a sample of Earth, Wind & Fire’s “I Think About Lovin’ You.”
Still Not A Player — Big Pun Featuring Joe
This Billboard chart-topper by rapper Big Pun and R&B singer Joe actually samples a deep cut from Earth, Wind & Fire’s catalog titled “Brazilian Rhyme (Beijo Interlude).” This song cemented Big Pun as the first Latino rapper to go Platinum.
Hold On, Be Strong — 2 Pac
On the iconic rapper’s posthumous track “Hold On, Be Strong” features a sample of the angelic piano keys of EW&F’s song “I’ll Write a Song For You.”
The ‘Notic — The Roots Featuring D’Angelo & Erykah Badu
Featured on the soundtrack for the movie Men In Black, the song by “The ‘Notic” by The Roots featuring late neo-soul legend D’Angelo gives a smooth sample of the iconic hook from Earth, Wind & Fire’s popular hit “Shining Star.”
Jamboree — Naughty By Nature Featuring Zhané
This fun 1999 party track heavily samples the horns and guitar from EW&F’s song “On Your Face.”
More Reasons — Cam’ron Featuring Jahiem
This uncut hit from Cam’ron’s 2004 album Purple Haze features a sample of the group’s iconic hit “Reasons.”
Hip-Hop Songs You Didn’t Know Sampled Earth, Wind & Fire was originally published on hiphopnc.com