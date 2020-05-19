Cary Barbershop Owner Shows Off Changes He’s Made…Are You Ready To Get A Cut?

A Cary barbershop owner is prepping for Phase Two of the state’s reopening. He has installed curtains between chairs and will be conducting temperature checks. He also said that he will be keeping the door lock to prohibit walk-ins.

According to ABC11, neither the governor nor the State Board of Cosmetology has provided a list of restrictions.

Jesse Padilla-Alegria, the owner of The Right Cut in Cary said,”The curtains here is just kind of to create some separation between the barber and there’s a client sitting there. If the client sneezes or whatever, at least it makes the other guy comfortable.”

Padilla-Alegria said he still has concerns about the pandemic.

“I have a mom, kids, older parents. I don’t want to get them sick, but I don’t know what to do,” he said. “As long as the bills roll in, I have to work. It’s a combination of fear, but I’m starting to get a little desperate, too to get back to normal and make a little money.”

Read More: The Obamas Are Doing Something Special For Graduation! Don’t Miss It!!

Read More: Krispy Kreme Giving A Dozen Free Doughnuts To High School & College Seniors

Read More: Quarantine Cooking: Karen Clark Makes Lamb & Chickpea Curry

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark