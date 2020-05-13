CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Krispy Kreme Giving A Dozen Free Doughnuts To High School & College Seniors

National Donut Day

Source: Bernard Smalls / iOne Digital

Krispy Kreme has something sweet for high school and college seniors – and their families and friends – disappointed by canceled graduation ceremonies.

On Tuesday, May 19, Krispy Kreme will give its new “Graduate Dozen” FREE to any high school or college senior – no purchase necessary – who visits a Krispy Kreme dressed in their graduation cap and gown or “Class of 2020” shirt, letterman jacket or other swag. Fans can also purchase the new assorted dozen, which spells out “2020” in three rows, May 18-24 via drive‑thru and by ordering online at Krispy Kreme’s website or app for door-side pickup or delivery.

“We feel for all of the high school and college seniors. We wish they had that moment of walking across the stage and getting their diploma,” said Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer for Krispy Kreme. “We can’t replace that … but we thought we could help them safely have a little fun and enjoy a special ‘Graduate Dozen’ on us. Moms, dads, friends and family can buy this ‘Graduate Dozen’ all week long to honor their favorite graduates, but only seniors can get one for free.”

The Graduate Dozen includes Chocolate Iced with Sprinkles and Strawberry Iced with Sprinkles doughnuts along with a variety of fan favorites dressed up to honor the Class of 2020:

  • Chocolate Iced Kreme Filled is filled with our classic Kreme™, dipped in chocolate icing and decorated with a “2”.
  • Strawberry Iced Kreme Filled is filled with our classic Kreme™, dipped in strawberry icing and decorated with a “2”.
  • Cake Batter Filled is filled with Cake Batter Kreme™, dipped in yellow icing and decorated with a “2”.
  • Yellow Iced Original Glazed is our iconic Original Glazed Doughnut® dipped in yellow icing and decorated with a white icing drizzle.

Share how you’re celebrating a 2020 graduate with the Graduate Dozen by using #KrispyKreme and tagging @krispykreme. For more information regarding the May 19 free dozen offer or how to order the limited-edition Graduate Dozen online for door-side pickup or delivery, please visit www.krispykreme.com/promos/2020SeniorWeek. The offer is available at participating shops, while supplies last.

 

This Video Of Steve Harvey's Face Superimposed Over Megan Thee Stallion's Is Too Much!

That Hilarious Mashup Video Of Steve Harvey & Megan Thee Stallion Rapping Is Everything!

15 photos Launch gallery

That Hilarious Mashup Video Of Steve Harvey & Megan Thee Stallion Rapping Is Everything!

Continue reading That Hilarious Mashup Video Of Steve Harvey & Megan Thee Stallion Rapping Is Everything!

That Hilarious Mashup Video Of Steve Harvey & Megan Thee Stallion Rapping Is Everything!

[caption id="attachment_3128176" align="alignleft" width="847"] Source: David Becker/Getty Images/Taylor Hill/Getty / Getty[/caption] It was the viral video that no one knew they needed (or wanted), but here's what all know: we can never unsee it. Yesterday, when we were all minding our business, Myster Giraffe, a group of anonymous brilliant folks who "are a combination of creative thinkers, VFX gurus, and compelling storytellers," whose mantra is "where the odd is ordinary." Baby, let me tell you, the odd story they told on Thursday had us completely shook. Known for editing celebrity faces onto other celebrities bodies in numerous past viral videos, this super-talented and demented team put together a video of Megan Thee Stallion rapping during a past NPR Tiny Desk series, but with Steve Harvey's face superimposed on hers. Yes. You read that correctly. Steve Harvey's face on the Hot Girl's thick ole body, rapping to "Big Ole Freak,' talking about "sucking it," and all kinds of things I can't write on here. Take a look at this beautiful mess: https://www.instagram.com/p/B_5aK0kJskN/   The video became so popular, it had Steve Harvey trending on Twitter and folks losing their collective minds. So instantly, I reached out Myster Giraffe to get the tea on how they even came up with this concept. "The ideas generally flow from many different directions. For Myster Giraffe, it's about grabbing the one you can and holding on. Sometimes they take on a life of their own that you didn't quite expect," Myster Giraffe told HelloBeautiful. Take a look at some of their past work: https://www.instagram.com/p/B91yWXAJIAX/   Here's the mashup of Will Smith and Cardi B that put their name on the map:   https://www.instagram.com/p/Bya4OHHnk-h/   Here's what Black Twitter had to say about Steve Harvey as Megan The Stallion being a big ole freak:

 

Karen Clark head shotSource: In His Image Photography / In His Image PhotographyFacebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

 

 

doughnut , Krispy Kreme , Seniors

Videos
Latest
Is Vivica A. Fox Joining The Real Housewives…
 4 hours ago
05.13.20
Raven-Symone’ Says She Hasn’t Touched Her Money From…
 6 hours ago
05.13.20
How To Help Your Children Who Are Dealing…
 21 hours ago
05.12.20
Gary’s Tea: Are The Kardashians Are Broke? And…
 22 hours ago
05.12.20
Michael Sterling Rants About How Eva Marcielle Was…
 24 hours ago
05.12.20
Results Are In: DNA Test Confirms That Future…
 1 day ago
05.12.20
Kirk Franklin - Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour
Kirk Franklin And His Family Reinvent The Savage…
 1 day ago
05.12.20
Skai Jackson’s Graduation Photo Is Stunning
 2 days ago
05.11.20
Black Tony’s Mama Goes To Jail On Mother’s…
 2 days ago
05.11.20
Lauren London Opens Up About Dealing With Pain…
 2 days ago
05.11.20
8 items
Celebrities Shower The Mothers In Their Lives With…
 2 days ago
05.11.20
Eniko Hart Announces She Is Expecting A Baby…
 2 days ago
05.11.20
Vanessa Bryant Suing LA Sheriff’s Department Over Sharing…
 2 days ago
05.11.20
Rest In Peace: Soul Singer Betty Wright Dies…
 2 days ago
05.11.20
Close