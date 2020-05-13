Krispy Kreme Giving A Dozen Free Doughnuts To High School & College Seniors

Krispy Kreme has something sweet for high school and college seniors – and their families and friends – disappointed by canceled graduation ceremonies.

On Tuesday, May 19, Krispy Kreme will give its new “Graduate Dozen” FREE to any high school or college senior – no purchase necessary – who visits a Krispy Kreme dressed in their graduation cap and gown or “Class of 2020” shirt, letterman jacket or other swag. Fans can also purchase the new assorted dozen, which spells out “2020” in three rows, May 18-24 via drive‑thru and by ordering online at Krispy Kreme’s website or app for door-side pickup or delivery.

“We feel for all of the high school and college seniors. We wish they had that moment of walking across the stage and getting their diploma,” said Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer for Krispy Kreme. “We can’t replace that … but we thought we could help them safely have a little fun and enjoy a special ‘Graduate Dozen’ on us. Moms, dads, friends and family can buy this ‘Graduate Dozen’ all week long to honor their favorite graduates, but only seniors can get one for free.”

The Graduate Dozen includes Chocolate Iced with Sprinkles and Strawberry Iced with Sprinkles doughnuts along with a variety of fan favorites dressed up to honor the Class of 2020:

Chocolate Iced Kreme Filled is filled with our classic Kreme™, dipped in chocolate icing and decorated with a “2”.

is filled with our classic Kreme™, dipped in chocolate icing and decorated with a “2”. Strawberry Iced Kreme Filled is filled with our classic Kreme™, dipped in strawberry icing and decorated with a “2”.

is filled with our classic Kreme™, dipped in strawberry icing and decorated with a “2”. Cake Batter Filled is filled with Cake Batter Kreme™, dipped in yellow icing and decorated with a “2”.

is filled with Cake Batter Kreme™, dipped in yellow icing and decorated with a “2”. Yellow Iced Original Glazed is our iconic Original Glazed Doughnut® dipped in yellow icing and decorated with a white icing drizzle.

Share how you’re celebrating a 2020 graduate with the Graduate Dozen by using #KrispyKreme and tagging @krispykreme. For more information regarding the May 19 free dozen offer or how to order the limited-edition Graduate Dozen online for door-side pickup or delivery, please visit www.krispykreme.com/promos/2020SeniorWeek. The offer is available at participating shops, while supplies last.

