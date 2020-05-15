Don’t Miss Barack Obama’s Commencement Address This Saturday On Primetime

Barack Obama will be addressing the nation’s high school graduates this Saturday in a primetime event on ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox at 8pm. The event will also feature LeBron James, Malala Yousafzai and Ben Platt, among others. The event will also be carried by 20 other broadcast and digital partners.
“This high school graduation season will be anything but ordinary — but that’s all the more reason why the Class of 2020 deserves extraordinary advice, heartfelt encouragement, and hard-won wisdom about facing new challenges in an uncertain world,” Russlynn Ali, CEO and co-founder of XQ Institute, said in a statement.
