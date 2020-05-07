CLOSE
WCPSS Is Offering Free Adult Classes

We in the Adult Evening Education program recognize the difficulties associated with these challenging times. As part of the Wake County Public School System’s Lifelong Learning with Community Schools program, we understand the importance of educating oneself for growth

and achievement. Especially in times of strife.

In an effort to give back to the community and reinforce the importance of lifelong learning, we are offering a selection of ten online classes at no cost to you. The ten chosen online classes are focused on workplace success and on assisting those needing to reenter the workforce or for advancement in their career.

The ten classes listed below are offered in the self-paced format. As a self-paced class, you can begin taking your class immediately upon enrollment and maintain access to that class for 3-months. There will be no extensions granted and no refunds for individuals who have taken

the class in the past.Enrollment Deadline: JUNE 30, 2020*

*These classes will be available for enrollment for no cost until Tuesday, June 30, 2020. After that point, the classes will be available at their normal cost.

WEB DESIGN

Creating Web Pages (FREE Self-Paced Tutorial)

Creating WordPress Web Sites (FREE Self-Paced Tutorial)

DIGITAL MARKETING COURSES

Marketing Your Business on The Internet (FREE Self-Paced Tutorial)

Small Business Marketing on A Shoestring (FREE Self-Paced Tutorial)

BUSINESS AND ORGANIZATIONAL MANAGEMENT COURSES

Fundamentals of Management and Supervision (FREE Self-Paced Tutorial)

Keys to Effective Communication (FREE Self-Paced Tutorial)

Managing Customer Service (FREE Self-Paced Tutorial)

PERSONAL AND PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT COURSES

Individual Excellence (FREE Self-Paced Tutorial)

Personal Finance (FREE Self-Paced Tutorial)

Twelve Steps to a Successful Job Search (FREE Self-Paced Tutorial)

 

 

