Chipotle Is Paying Out $25 Million Criminal Fine For Getting People Sick

Chipotle is paying for making people sick.

The food chain has to pay a $25 million fine for making people sick from foodborne illnesses between 2015 and 2018. More than 1,100 people got sick, according to reports.

“Chipotle failed to ensure that its employees both understood and complied with its food safety protocols, resulting in hundreds of customers across the country getting sick,” said United States Attorney Nick Hanna. “Today’s steep penalty, coupled with the tens of millions of dollars Chipotle already has spent to upgrade its food safety program since 2015, should result in greater protections for Chipotle customers and remind others in the industry to review and improve their own health and safety practices.”

