Karen Clark Uses Time At Home To Try New Recipes…What Are You Cooking?

Our Karen Clark is currently social distancing and using the opportunity to try new recipes. This week, it’s a spicy Chicken Tikka Masala. Looks easy and delicious. Ready to try it?
(Recipe adopted from Bon Appetit. See full recipe here.)
Ingredients:
-
6 garlic cloves, finely grated
-
4 tsp. finely grated peeled ginger
-
4 tsp. ground turmeric
-
2 tsp. garam masala
-
2 tsp. ground coriander
-
2 tsp. ground cumin
-
1½ cups whole-milk yogurt (not Greek)
-
1 Tbsp. kosher salt
-
2 lb. skinless, boneless chicken breasts, halved lengthwise
-
3 Tbsp. ghee (clarified butter) or vegetable oil
-
1 small onion, thinly sliced
-
¼ cup tomato paste
-
6 cardamom pods, crushed
-
2 dried chiles de árbol or ½ tsp. crushed red pepper flakes
-
1 28-oz. can whole peeled tomatoes, like San Marzano
-
2 cups heavy cream
-
¾ cup chopped cilantro, plus sprigs for garnish
-
Steamed basmati rice (for serving)
What are you cooking? Send Karen Clark your cooking videos: Instagram: @TheKarenClark
Read More: Karen Clark Got A Jump On Freezer Spring Cleaning While Social Distancing During Coronavirus
Read More: Cooking With Karen Clark (And Her Son!) – He Hates Everything She Makes
Social-Distancing Diaries: How Your Favorite Celebs Are Holding Up At Home
30 photos Launch gallery
Social-Distancing Diaries: How Your Favorite Celebs Are Holding Up At Home
1. Draya1 of 30
2. Keke PalmerSource:Instagram 2 of 30
3. Rick RossSource:Instagram 3 of 30
4. Tisha CampbellSource:Instagram 4 of 30
5. Kerry Washington5 of 30
6. Cardi B6 of 30
7. Mariah Carey7 of 30
8. Mj Rodriqguez8 of 30
9. Tracee Ellis Ross9 of 30
10. Idris ElbaSource:Instagram 10 of 30
11. YandySource:Instagram 11 of 30
12. Savannah JamesSource:Instagram 12 of 30
13. Marsai MartinSource:Instagram 13 of 30
14. Ciara, Russell and their babiesSource:Instagram 14 of 30
15. Kaavia Union WadeSource:Instagram 15 of 30
16. Tamron Hall & Son MosesSource:Instagram 16 of 30
17. Aurora PerrineauSource:Instagram 17 of 30
18. Nene Leakes & Her FamilySource:Instagram 18 of 30
19. Porsha WilliamsSource:Instagram 19 of 30
20. Audra McDonaldSource:Instagram 20 of 30
21. LeToya LuckettSource:Instagram 21 of 30
22. Zoe KravitzSource:Instagram 22 of 30
23. Viola DavisSource:Instagram 23 of 30
24. Justine SkyeSource:Instagram 24 of 30
25. Cardi BSource:Instagram 25 of 30
26. Cynthia BaileySource:Instagram 26 of 30
27. Naomi CampbellSource:Instagram 27 of 30
28. Serena WilliamsSource:Instagram 28 of 30
29. LizzoSource:Instagram 29 of 30
30. Kandi , Riley, Todd and Ace30 of 30
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark