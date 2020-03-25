CLOSE
Karen Clark Uses Time At Home To Try New Recipes…What Are You Cooking?

Blank recipe book with herbs and spices

Source: fcafotodigital / Getty

Our Karen Clark is currently social distancing and using the opportunity to try new recipes. This week, it’s a spicy Chicken Tikka Masala. Looks easy and delicious. Ready to try it?

 

 

(Recipe adopted from Bon Appetit. See full recipe here.)

Ingredients:

  • 6 garlic cloves, finely grated
  • 4 tsp. finely grated peeled ginger
  • 4 tsp. ground turmeric
  • 2 tsp. garam masala
  • 2 tsp. ground coriander
  • 2 tsp. ground cumin
  • 1½ cups whole-milk yogurt (not Greek)
  • 1 Tbsp. kosher salt
  • 2 lb. skinless, boneless chicken breasts, halved lengthwise
  • 3 Tbsp. ghee (clarified butter) or vegetable oil
  • 1 small onion, thinly sliced
  • ¼ cup tomato paste
  • 6 cardamom pods, crushed
  • 2 dried chiles de árbol or ½ tsp. crushed red pepper flakes
  • 1 28-oz. can whole peeled tomatoes, like San Marzano
  • 2 cups heavy cream
  • ¾ cup chopped cilantro, plus sprigs for garnish
  • Steamed basmati rice (for serving)

What are you cooking? Send Karen Clark your cooking videos: Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Close