Listen Live
Close
Sports

Fans Across the Triangle Celebrate After Canes Stanley Cup Win

Caniacs Unite: Fans Across the Triangle Celebrate After Canes Stanley Cup Win

Published on June 15, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Stanley Cup Final: Carolina Hurricanes v Vegas Golden Knights - Game Six
Source: Ethan Miller / Getty

The Carolina Hurricanes are Stanley Cup champions once again, and fans across North Carolina’s Triangle region celebrated deep into the night after the franchise captured its second title and first since 2006.

The Hurricanes defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 3-0 in Game 6 on Sunday night, clinching the championship behind goals from Taylor Hall, Jackson Blake and Nikolaj Ehlers. Goaltender Brandon Bussi recorded a shutout, while captain Jordan Staal was named winner of the Conn Smythe Trophy as the NHL playoffs’ most valuable player.

As the final seconds ticked away, celebrations erupted across Raleigh, Durham and Chapel Hill. Fans packed sports bars, neighborhood watch parties and downtown gathering spots, many waving team flags and chanting “Let’s Go Canes” as car horns echoed through the streets.

The championship marks a milestone for a franchise that has become one of the region’s most popular sports teams. Under coach Rod Brind’Amour, who captained Carolina to its 2006 Stanley Cup title and now adds a championship as head coach, the Hurricanes completed a dominant postseason run and brought hockey’s biggest prize back to Raleigh.

Keep scrolling to see the “Caniacs” across the Triangle celebrating this phenomenal win.

More from Foxy 107.1-104.3
One Voyage 2026 Sidebar
Recent
Stanley Cup Final: Carolina Hurricanes v Vegas Golden Knights - Game Six
8 Items
Sports  |  Glyniss Wiggins

Caniacs Unite: Fans Across the Triangle Celebrate After Canes Stanley Cup Win

Comments
Health  |  Alison Green

Hidden and harmful: The home conditions that are affecting family health without anyone realizing

Comments
Health  |  Alison Green

Beyond brushing: The dental hygiene steps most people skip that matter more than they think

Comments
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Hurricanes Shutout Golden Knights In Game 6 | Capture First Stanley Cup in 20 Years

Comments
2 Items
Celebrity Kids  |  Kerbi Lynn

R&BeEeEeE Regrets! Deiondra Sanders Reflects On Love Triangle Trauma After Jacquees’ EXplosive Interview, Coach Prime Enters The Chat

Comments
Television  |  Bernard "Beanz" Smalls

'Power Book III: Raising Kanan' Exclusive: Patina Miller, MeKai Curtis & Sascha Penn Talk Lou Lou's Death

Comments
Entertainment  |  Lauren E. Williams

Jordyn Woods, Her Lucky Bag & Karl Anthony Towns Have Our Timelines In Their Feelings

Comments
24 Items
Sports  |  Bruce Goodwin II

Knicks Win 2026 NBA Championship & End 53-Year Title Drought As NYC Erupts

Comments
19 Items
Television  |  Bernard "Beanz" Smalls

‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Recap: Raq & Kanan’s Feud Immediately Causes Irreparable Harm To The Thomas Family

Comments
16 Items
Sports  |  Team CASSIUS

James Harden Arrested For Unlawfully Carrying A Gun, Social Media Reacts

Comments

Foxy 107.1-104.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close