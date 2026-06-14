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James Harden Arrested For Unlawfully Carrying Gun, Social Media Reacts

James Harden Arrested For Unlawfully Carrying A Gun, Social Media Reacts

According to TMZ, the Cleveland Cavalier was arrested early Saturday morning.

Published on June 13, 2026
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Detroit Pistons v Cleveland Cavaliers - Game Three
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James Harden’s offseason just took a turn, as the NBA veteran is in some legal trouble.

According to TMZ, the Cleveland Cavalier was arrested early Saturday morning and charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon.

Sources say Texas authorities charged him with the misdemeanor after they caught him with the firearm on the seat of his car, sitting in plain sight and wasn’t even holstered.

“…he was pulled over at 1800 Crawford Street for a traffic violation. He identified himself and was taken into custody,” a Houston Police Department spokesperson told TMZ.

He was released on a $100 bond and was ordered to return on June 22 for a court date.

As part of that bond, he’s subject to random urine tests and is forbidden from “possessing any firearms, ammunition, or other weapons, and from using, possessing, or consuming any alcohol, controlled substance, dangerous drug, or marijuana” unless prescribed.

The Cavaliers have released a statement saying they are closely monitoring the situation.

“The Cleveland Cavaliers are aware of the arrest of James Harden this morning and are in the process of gathering additional information,” the Cavaliers said in a statement. “We are in contact with James and his representation and will continue to monitor developments as they become available. At this time, we will have no further comment.”

The 36-year-old may be a Cav, but could be a free agent at the end of the month thanks to his $42 million player option.

Led by Donovan Mitchell, the Cavaliers were eliminated from the playoffs by the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference Finals in a sweep. In the postseason, Harden averaged 19.2 points and 5.5 assists as his playoff performance continues to be outshined by his regular-season play.

See social media’s reaction to Harden’s arrest below.

James Harden Arrested For Unlawfully Carrying A Gun, Social Media Reacts was originally published on cassiuslife.com

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