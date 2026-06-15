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Hurricanes Shutout Golden Knights In Game 6 | Capture First Sta...

Hurricanes Shutout Golden Knights In Game 6 | Capture First Stanley Cup in 20 Years

Goaltender Brandon Bussi stopped all 22 shots he faced, earning his first career playoff shutout.

Published on June 15, 2026
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Stanley Cup Final: Carolina Hurricanes v Vegas Golden Knights - Game Six
Source: Bruce Bennett / Getty

Hurricanes Shutout Golden Knights In Game 6 | Capture First Stanley Cup in 20 Years

The Carolina Hurricanes captured their first Stanley Cup in 20 years on Sunday night, shutting out the Vegas Golden Knights 3-0 in Game 6 to claim the franchise’s second title.

Carolina leaned on a suffocating defensive effort at every turn. The Hurricanes set the tone early when Taylor Hall scored just 3:47 into the game.

Jackson Blake added a goal and an assist, and Nikolaj Ehlers sealed the win with an empty-net goal in the third period.

Goaltender Brandon Bussi stopped all 22 shots he faced, earning his first career playoff shutout. Vegas could not solve Carolina’s defense, going 18:37 without a shot on goal across the second and third periods.

Jordan Staal took home the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP, capping a remarkable run in which he scored in each of the first five Cup Final games.

Coach Rod Brind’Amour earned his second championship with the organization, having captained Carolina to its 2006 title.

The series turning point came in Game 3. Trailing 4-0, the Hurricanes stormed back to force overtime, igniting the resilience that defined their championship push. That refusal to quit carried Carolina through the rest of the final and into the record books.

For a franchise that had knocked on the door for years, this title rewarded patience, depth, and a defense-first identity. The Hurricanes proved that grinding effort and disciplined hockey still hoist the Cup when it matters most.

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Hurricanes Shutout Golden Knights In Game 6 | Capture First Stanley Cup in 20 Years was originally published on wfnz.com

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