Beyond brushing: The dental hygiene steps most people skip that matter more than they think

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Vecteezy royalty-free image #76024878, 'Face, dental floss and senior man in studio isolated on a gray background. Portrait, cleaning and elderly male model with product flossing teeth for oral wellness, tooth care and healthy gum hygiene', retrieved from Vecteezy on January 21st, 2026. License details available at https://www.vecteezy.com/licensing-agreement, image licensed under the Vecteezy Pro License

Some of the most important dental hygiene habits, including tongue cleaning, flossing, and routine dental checkups, are also the ones people are most likely to skip.

Plenty of people leave the bathroom feeling confident they have done everything right. Two minutes of brushing, a quick rinse, and the day moves on.

The problem is that a toothbrush handles only part of the job.

Food particles can collect between teeth. Bacteria can settle on the tongue. Small dental issues can develop quietly without causing immediate discomfort.

Some of the most important oral hygiene habits are also the ones people are most likely to skip.

Do You Really Need to Clean Your Tongue Every Day?

Brushing your teeth removes food particles and plaque from tooth surfaces, but it does not do much for the layer that can build up on the tongue.

Take a look at your tongue in the mirror. It is not a smooth surface. Tiny crevices and grooves give bacteria plenty of places to settle, particularly toward the back, where a toothbrush may not reach comfortably.

Tongue cleaning takes only a few seconds. Some people use a tongue scraper, while others gently brush their tongue as part of their normal routine. Most people spend longer deciding what to watch in the evening than it takes to add this step to their day.

Is Flossing Actually That Important?

Few dental habits spark as much debate as flossing.

Part of the reason is simple. Missing a day or two of flossing rarely causes an obvious problem, which makes the habit easy to push aside.

Teeth are not lined up like tiles on a kitchen floor. Small gaps and tight spaces create places a toothbrush simply cannot reach. Over time, food particles and plaque can collect in those areas, even when someone brushes carefully.

Many people spend two minutes brushing their teeth and consider the job done. Flossing adds only a short amount of time to the routine, yet it reaches places a toothbrush cannot. The extra step is one of the reasons it remains a regular recommendation during dental visits.

Can Skipping Dental Checkups Cause Problems?

A cleaning appointment scheduled three months from now rarely feels urgent.

Many oral health issues develop gradually. A small cavity, early gum irritation, or a worn filling may not cause noticeable symptoms right away. Life gets busy, schedules fill up, and rescheduling an appointment can seem harmless.

Regular dental checkups can reveal problems before they become larger, more expensive, or more uncomfortable to treat. They also provide a chance to remove plaque and tartar buildup that brushing and flossing may leave behind.

Someone who feels their teeth are in great shape can still benefit from routine visits. Scheduling an appointment with a dentist in Fayetteville, NC, may help uncover issues that are difficult to spot at home and support long-term oral health.

Small Habits Can Make a Big Difference in Dental Hygiene

Brushing gets most of the attention, but it is not the only dental hygiene habit that matters. A few extra seconds spent flossing, cleaning the tongue, or keeping a routine dental appointment can add up over time.

Browse our website for more health insights, practical tips, and informative stories on topics that matter to you!