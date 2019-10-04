CLOSE
You Can Get Paid For Getting Your Flu Shot!

Young girl grimaces while getting a shot

Source: Steve Debenport / Getty

The question isn’t if you should get a flu shot. The question is more like WHERE should you get your flu shot.

Local pharmacies are offering your $$$ to get your flu shot at their location with insurance.

-Target will give you a $5 coupon to use on your next purchase when you get a flu shot at their Minute Clinic.

-CVS will give you a $5 coupon to use on a purchase of $25 or more when you get a flu shot at one of their locations.

-Get your flu shot at Publix and they’ll give you a $10 gift card.

 

 

