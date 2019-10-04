You Can Get Paid For Getting Your Flu Shot!

The question isn’t if you should get a flu shot. The question is more like WHERE should you get your flu shot.
Local pharmacies are offering your $$$ to get your flu shot at their location with insurance.
-Target will give you a $5 coupon to use on your next purchase when you get a flu shot at their Minute Clinic.
-CVS will give you a $5 coupon to use on a purchase of $25 or more when you get a flu shot at one of their locations.
-Get your flu shot at Publix and they’ll give you a $10 gift card.
