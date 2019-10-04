You Can Get Paid For Getting Your Flu Shot!

The question isn’t if you should get a flu shot. The question is more like WHERE should you get your flu shot.

Local pharmacies are offering your $$$ to get your flu shot at their location with insurance.

-Target will give you a $5 coupon to use on your next purchase when you get a flu shot at their Minute Clinic.

-CVS will give you a $5 coupon to use on a purchase of $25 or more when you get a flu shot at one of their locations.

-Get your flu shot at Publix and they’ll give you a $10 gift card.

Happy Birthday, Tessa Thompson! Here's 10 Times She Stole The Red Carpet 10 photos Launch gallery Happy Birthday, Tessa Thompson! Here's 10 Times She Stole The Red Carpet 1. TESSA THOMPSON AT THE 2019 "MEN IN BLACK INTERNATIONAL" WORLD PREMIERE Source:Getty 1 of 10 2. TESSA THOMPSON AT THE 2019 MTV MOVIE AND TV AWARDS Source:Getty 2 of 10 3. TESSA THOMPSON AT THE 2018 "CREED II" NEW YORK PREMIERE Source:Getty 3 of 10 4. TESSA THOMPSON AT THE 2018 CREED II EUROPEAN PREMIERE Source:Getty 4 of 10 5. TESSA THOMPSON AT THE 2018 MTV MOVIE AND TV AWARDS Source:Getty 5 of 10 6. TESSA THOMPSON AT THE 91st ANNUAL ACADEMY AWARDS IN 2019 Source:Getty 6 of 10 7. TEEA THOMPSON AT THE 2019 PREMIERE OF "LITTLE WOODS" Source:Getty 7 of 10 8. TESSA THOMPSON AT 2019 THE WORLD PREMIERE OF "AVENGERS: ENDGAME" Source:Getty 8 of 10 9. TESSA THOMPSON AT THE 2019 MET GALA Source:Getty 9 of 10 10. TESSA THOMPSON AT 2019 THE 'MEN IN BLACK INTERNATIONAL' PHOTOCALL Source:Getty 10 of 10 Skip ad Continue reading Happy Birthday, Tessa Thompson! Here’s 10 Times She Stole The Red Carpet Happy Birthday, Tessa Thompson! Here's 10 Times She Stole The Red Carpet [caption id="attachment_3060444" align="aligncenter" width="668"] Source: Gregg DeGuire / Getty[/caption] Beautiful, unproblematic, stylish, and low key are just some of the words that define Tessa Thompson. Not only is she a person to watch and take notes from on the red carpet, she makes it look so effortless. She is one of the more reserved celebrities, but her talent and beauty screams loudly. Often styled by Wayman and Micah, Tessa takes the risks that a lot of actresses and fashionistas are not willing to take when it comes to serving lewks. The proof is in the pudding. Tessa trusts her team to keep her together and they do not disappoint! She plays with prints, textures, and colors. She experiments with hairstyles. She goes bold with makeup. She's an entire fashion vibe! Thompson runs with a fashionable crew. With friends like Lupita Nyong'o and Janelle Monae, of course she'd make the best dressed lists. There is not one outfit that she has worn that's made her a fashion foe. In honor of her 36th birthday, here are 10 times Tessa Thompson stole the red carpet.

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark