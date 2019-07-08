CLOSE
Four Soccer Players Here In The Triangle Were Part Of The US Women’s National Team

Did you know about the local ties the Triangle has to this year’s Women’s World Cup? Four of the players on the US Women’s National Team play right here in the Triangle! Abby Dahlkemper, Crystal Dunn, Jessica McDonald and Sam Mewis all play for the NC Courage, the Cary team in the National Women’s Soccer League.

According to ABC11, the four should be back to playing wit the Courage next week. In addition, several of the US Women’s National Team are former UNC Tar Heels!

 

 

