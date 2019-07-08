Four Soccer Players Here In The Triangle Were Part Of The US Women’s National Team

2 reads Leave a comment
Did you know about the local ties the Triangle has to this year’s Women’s World Cup? Four of the players on the US Women’s National Team play right here in the Triangle! Abby Dahlkemper, Crystal Dunn, Jessica McDonald and Sam Mewis all play for the NC Courage, the Cary team in the National Women’s Soccer League.
According to ABC11, the four should be back to playing wit the Courage next week. In addition, several of the US Women’s National Team are former UNC Tar Heels!
Ashanti's Swimwear Collection With PrettyLittleThing Is Here Just In Time For A #HotGirl Summer
14 photos Launch gallery
Ashanti's Swimwear Collection With PrettyLittleThing Is Here Just In Time For A #HotGirl Summer
1. Ashanti X PrettyLittleThing CollectionSource:PrettyLittleThing.com 1 of 14
2. Ashanti X PrettyLittleThing CollectionSource:PrettyLittleThing.com 2 of 14
3. Ashanti X PrettyLittleThing CollectionSource:PrettyLittleThing.com 3 of 14
4. Ashanti X PrettyLittleThing CollectionSource:PrettyLittleThing.com 4 of 14
5. Ashanti X PrettyLittleThing CollectionSource:PrettyLittleThing.com 5 of 14
6. Ashanti X PrettyLittleThing CollectionSource:PrettyLittleThing.com 6 of 14
7. Ashanti X PrettyLittleThing CollectionSource:PrettyLittleThing.com 7 of 14
8. Ashanti X PrettyLittleThing CollectionSource:PrettyLittleThing.com 8 of 14
9. Ashanti X PrettyLittleThing CollectionSource:PrettyLittleThing.com 9 of 14
10. Ashanti X PrettyLittleThing CollectionSource:PrettyLittleThing.com 10 of 14
11. Ashanti X PrettyLittleThing CollectionSource:PrettyLittleThing.com 11 of 14
12. Ashanti X PrettyLittleThing CollectionSource:PrettyLittleThing.com 12 of 14
13. Ashanti X PrettyLittleThing CollectionSource:PrettyLittleThing.com 13 of 14
14. Ashanti X PrettyLittleThing CollectionSource:PrettyLittleThing.com 14 of 14
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark
comments – add yours