CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

The Kardashians Finally Share the Tea on the Tristan and Jordyn Scandal

0 reads
Leave a comment
Tristan Thompson, Khloe Kardashian, Jordyn Woods

Source: Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images/Getty / Theo Wargo

When the famous scandal between Tristan Thompson, Khloe Kardashians baby daddy, and Kylie Jenner’s ex-bestie, Jordyn Woods, finally seemed as though it was starting to die down, the Kardashians reopened the drama on their hit show, Keeping up with the Kardashians.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

Not only did the women of the Kardashian family explain their point of view they also gave a run-down of who talked to Tristian and Jordyn and the different things that were said.  For example, Kylie Jenner, former best friend of Jordyn Woods, mentioned a conversation she had with Woods, stating; “I’m scared of you now. That you are capable of waking up the next morning with a smile on your face.”

On the show, Kylie also mentioned that “it is never going to be the same. At least for a while. If you know, we decide, or I decide to keep her in my life.” News like this is hard to digest because it is difficult to see childhood best friends and sisters have their relationship change forever overnight. The question we are all wondering is, was it worth it?

 

 

 

The Latest:

 

 

The Kardashians Finally Share the Tea on the Tristan and Jordyn Scandal was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
The Kardashians Finally Share the Tea on the…
 47 mins ago
06.26.19
Megan Thee Stallion Talks Managing School and Her…
 1 hour ago
06.26.19
11 items
Remembering Michael Jackson’s Best Performances
 20 hours ago
06.25.19
GET THE LOOK: Ciara’s Hairstylist Used His New…
 1 day ago
06.25.19
[VIDEO] Lizzo Performs “Truth Hurts” For Her First…
 1 day ago
06.25.19
Yay Or Nay? 10 Men’s Fashion Week Looks…
 1 day ago
06.25.19
Local Hospital Serving Free Meals To Children This…
 1 day ago
06.25.19
Jada Pinkett Smith Reacts To Willow Smith Being…
 1 day ago
06.25.19
‘LHHATLS8’ Recap: Karlie Alleges That Her Ex Fiance…
 1 day ago
06.25.19
Celebrity Chefs Honor Anthony Bourdain’s Birthday By Naming…
 1 day ago
06.26.19
Get The Look: All The Details On Regina…
 1 day ago
06.25.19
14 items
Regina Hall Brings The Go-Go To The BET…
 2 days ago
06.24.19
John Singleton’s Ex Blasts BET For Not Honoring…
 2 days ago
06.24.19
This Twitter Choose Your Own Adventure Thread Lets…
 2 days ago
06.24.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close