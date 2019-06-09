#TJMS25 Tom Joyner Named an Honorary Hoosier at the One More Time Experience Indianapolis

06.09.19
Tom Joyner One More Time Experience Indianapolis

Source: Nia Noelle / Radio One Digital

Tom Joyner received many surprise accolades and surprise declarations from many organizations and government offices from the Indianapolis metro.  Check out Tom being named an honorary Hoosier from the office of Governor Eric Holcomb presented by Greg Wilson.

 

#TJMS25 Tom Joyner Named an Honorary Hoosier at the One More Time Experience Indianapolis was originally published on tlcnaptown.com

