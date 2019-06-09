TJMS25 Tom Joyner Named an Honorary Hoosier at the One More Time Experience Indianapolis

Tom Joyner received many surprise accolades and surprise declarations from many organizations and government offices from the Indianapolis metro. Check out Tom being named an honorary Hoosier from the office of Governor Eric Holcomb presented by Greg Wilson.

#TJMS25 Everything That Went Down at the Tom Joyner One More Time Tour In Indianapolis 16 photos Launch gallery #TJMS25 Everything That Went Down at the Tom Joyner One More Time Tour In Indianapolis 1. #TJMS25 One More Time Experience Indianapolis Source:Radio One Digital 1 of 16 2. #TJMS25 One More Time Experience Indianapolis Source:Radio One Digital 2 of 16 3. #TJMS25 One More Time Experience Indianapolis Source:Radio One Digital 3 of 16 4. Tom Joyner One More Time Experience In Indianapolis Kem Source:Radio One Digital 4 of 16 5. Tom Joyner One More Time Experience Indianapolis Ro James Source:Radio One Digital 5 of 16 6. Tom Joyner One More Time Experience In Indianapolis Kem Source:Radio One Digital 6 of 16 7. Tom Joyner One More Time Experience In Indianapolis Kem Source:Radio One Digital 7 of 16 8. Tom Joyner One More Time Experience Indianapolis Source:Radio One Digital 8 of 16 9. #TJMS25 One More Time Experience Indianapolis Source:Radio One Digital 9 of 16 10. #TJMS25 One More Time Experience Indianapolis Source:Radio One Digital 10 of 16 11. #TJMS25 One More Time Experience Indianapolis Source:Radio One Digital 11 of 16 12. #TJMS25 One More Time Experience Indianapolis Source:Radio One Digital 12 of 16 13. #TJMS25 One More Time Experience Indianapolis Source:Radio One Digital 13 of 16 14. #TJMS25 One More Time Experience Indianapolis Source:Radio One Digital 14 of 16 15. #TJMS25 One More Time Experience Indianapolis Source:Radio One Digital 15 of 16 16. #TJMS25 One More Time Experience Indianapolis Source:Radio One Digital 16 of 16 Skip ad Continue reading #TJMS25 Everything That Went Down at the Tom Joyner One More Time Tour In Indianapolis #TJMS25 Everything That Went Down at the Tom Joyner One More Time Tour In Indianapolis

The Latest:

#TJMS25 Tom Joyner Named an Honorary Hoosier at the One More Time Experience Indianapolis was originally published on tlcnaptown.com