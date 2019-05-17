CLOSE
Radio One Exclusive
HomeRadio One Exclusive

Lamar Odom Reveals He’s a Sex Addict, Has Slept With Over 2K Women

0 reads
Leave a comment
Kids’ Choice Sports Awards 2017

Source: Adriana M. Barraza/WENN.com / WENN

 

Former NBA player Lamar Odom is coming clean about his past revealing that he is a sex addict.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

In his soon to be released memoir entitled “Darkness to Light” Odom reveals  “I have been obsessed with sex for as long as I can remember.”  Odom also claims that he has slept with over 2,000 women including prostitutes and strippers.  Adding to his obsession with sex, Odom tells TMZ that he watched porn excessively,  “I ran out of porn to watch! That’s how you know when you are going a little overboard.”

RELATED STORY: Lamar Odom Talks Candidly About What Is Done In The Dark [VIDEO]

Odom also admits to cheating on his ex-wife Khloe Kardashian and regretting the affair, [I] “wanted to hide it. But that sick sin was hard for me to hide … I had a problem.”   In the book Odom also talks about how the addiction triggered his drug problem because the combination of the two heightened each other.

As far as his sex addiction, Odom says it’s a battle but he feels he is winning it.  No word on when Odom’s memoir will be released but it sounds juicy and worth the read.

source

Lots Of Love: 14 Photos Of Lamar Odom With His Famous Friends & Family

14 photos Launch gallery

Lots Of Love: 14 Photos Of Lamar Odom With His Famous Friends & Family

Continue reading Lots Of Love: 14 Photos Of Lamar Odom With His Famous Friends & Family

Lots Of Love: 14 Photos Of Lamar Odom With His Famous Friends & Family

 

The Latest:

 

 

Lamar Odom Reveals He’s a Sex Addict, Has Slept With Over 2K Women was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Ric Flair Hospitalized Following Serious Medical Emergency [UPDATE]
 2 hours ago
05.17.19
Lamar Odom Reveals He’s a Sex Addict, Has…
 2 hours ago
05.17.19
The Marathon Continues: DJ Khaled Announces The Proceeds…
 2 hours ago
05.17.19
People Are Using Ramen Noodles To Fix Broken…
 2 hours ago
05.17.19
Michael Forever Tribute Concert
Michael Jackson’s Sons Start A YouTube Channel
 2 hours ago
05.17.19
Wayment: Trey Songz Had A Baby?
 3 hours ago
05.17.19
Our Forever First Lady Michelle Obama Will Headline…
 3 hours ago
05.17.19
Keke Palmer Reveals She Had Abortion At 24…
 3 hours ago
05.17.19
Ciara Reveals The Prayer She Prayed That Led…
 3 hours ago
05.17.19
53 itemsjanet jackson
53 Fabulous Photos Of Janet Jackson For Her…
 1 day ago
05.16.19
Ayesha Curry Reveals She Got A Botched Boob…
 1 day ago
05.16.19
Press Play: Blac Chyna Lands Her Own Show…
 1 day ago
05.16.19
UPDATE: Black Woman Shot And Killed By Texas…
 1 day ago
05.16.19
Halle Berry Does All Her Own Stunts In…
 1 day ago
05.16.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close