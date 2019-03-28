President Trump is at it again!
Tuesday we learned Jussie Smollett’s 16 charges of felony were dropped and his record is clean. His lawyers said, “He was a victim who was vilified and made to appear as a perpetrator as a result of false and inappropriate remarks remade to the public causing an inappropriate rush to judgment.”
President Trump decided to share his opinion Thursday morning. ” FBI & DOJ to review the outrageous Jussie Smollett case in Chicago. It is an embarrassment to our Nation!”, he said.
Realted Article: Jussie Smollett Receives A Deferred Prosecution Deal
Twitter was outraged by his choice to speak on this case. Asking, “can we also have the Mueller report?”
Someone even decided to photoshop his tweet:
For the Latest Entertainment News:
Latest…
- Trump Tweets About The Jussie Smollett Case Saying, “It Is An Embarrassment To Our Nation”
- Kobe Bryant Ranks Himself Over Michael Jordan And LeBron James [VIDEO]
- Jermaine Dupri: Nobody In Hip-Hop Has Been Doing This Longer Than Me [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
- Viola Davis Decides To Face Her Fears And Jump Out Of A Plane
- News Anchors Try To Use Current Slang To Stay Relevant…Fail Miserably
- Women’s Empowerment 2019 Fashion Suite Special Guest Cynthia Bailey
- Behaviorial Therapist Accused of Rape And Impregnating Victims
- Calvin Desir Is The Second Survivor Of The Parkland Shooting To Die By Suicide In One Week
- Ari Lennox Announces ‘Shea Butter Baby’ Tour
- WATCH: One Mario Fan Gets Her Entire Life on Stage at The Millennium Tour
Trump Tweets About The Jussie Smollett Case Saying, “It Is An Embarrassment To Our Nation” was originally published on hiphopnc.com