R. Kelly Released From Jail After Someone Pays His Child Support Bill

R. Kelly Mugshot

Source: Cook County Department of Corrections / Cook County Department of Corrections

R. Kelly is a free man once again. The singer was released from police custody Saturday afternoon after someone paid the $161k he owed in back child support. Kelly was taken into custody on Wednesday after telling the court that he didn’t have the full amount he owed in back child support.

The R&B singer briefly addressed cameras upon release.

“I promise you, we’re going to straighten all this stuff out. That’s all I can say right now. I promise you,” said Kelly.

child support , jail , R Kelly

