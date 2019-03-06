CLOSE
After R. Kelly’s Emotional Interview With Gayle King, Do You Believe Him?

Gayle King interviews R. Kelly

Source: CBS News screenshot / CBS News screenshot

R. Kelly sat down with Gayle King on CBS This Morning, to discuss the allegations that he has had sexual relationships with under-aged girls. The singer was very emotional during the interview. Some viewers on social media said that his outbursts made him seem believable. Do you agree?

 

 

Naturally, social media had immediate reactions to the interview.

 

 

