Leading up to the release of Offset’s album called “Father of 4” Cardi B has graced us with cuteness overload showing baby Kulture’s face two times in one evening!
This is only the second time Cardi has shared her daughters face with the world. The first time was back in the fall just after the public found out that Cardi and Offset had split up but since then baby Kulture’s face has been covered up.
This time, Cardi shared Offsets album cover featuring the rapper and all four of his children wearing coordinating outfits obviously to promote the release of his project.
Within hours Cardi shared a home video of baby Kulture smiling and laughing with the caption, “This is one my favorite songs from my daddy the other ones you’ll hear it tonight !! Go PAPA Go PAPA # Fatherof4”
Hopefully Cardi will share more home videos of Kulture enjoying her parent’s music soon.
Twitter Reacts To Cardi B & Offset Working Things Out
Cuteness Overload! Cardi B Shares Video of Kulture Enjoying Her Daddy’s Music was originally published on wiznation.com