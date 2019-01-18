Make plans to attend the North Carolina Museum of History’s 18th Annual African American Cultural Celebration (AACC) on Saturday, January 26th.

Here’s a schedule of features and activities:

*The Procession kicks off from 10:30 a.m. – 11 a.m., Bicentennial Plaza.-*Hear the thunderous sound of the Tryon Palace Jonkonnu Drummers leading the way at the opening ceremony, followed by the Wake Technical Community College Inspirational Choir perform “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

*Sugar Shack Dance Tribute (11:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m., Daniels Auditorium, Level 1)-J. Ivy, poet, writer, voice-over artist, photographer, and NNCCU Dance Group, facilitated by Nicole Oxendine: A dance tribute to artist Ernie Barnes and his painting Sugar Shack.

*Affralachians in the Appalachians (2:30 – 3 p.m., Staircase Stage, Level 1) -Listen to the stories of African-Americans in the Appalachians told by this duo – Whitt-Ness the Journey – through the usage of a banjo and fiddle.

*NC and Hip Hop (11:55 a.m. – 12:25 p.m., Longleaf Classroom, Level R)- Hip Hop in North Carolina? Yes, the once musical form that originated in the north has a North Carolina influence. N.C. A&T professor of Rural Sociology, Chanel Nestor, will present “Don’t Wait Til It’s Cool: An N.C. Hip Hop Photography Exhibit.”

*Civil War Re-enactors (10:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., A Call to Arms Gallery, Level 3)-Get a glimpse life for African-Americans serving during the Civil War. Reenactors will portray the lives of members of Battery B, 2nd Regiment, U.S. Colored Light Artillery in the 37th U.S. Colored Infantry.

*Black Farmers Market (10:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Bicentennial Plaza)-Visit North Carolina’s black farmers and buy produce and goods.

For information about the NC Museum of History, a Smithsonian-affiliated museum, call 919-814-7000 or access ncmuseumofhistory.org.

Read More:

The Other America: Dr. Martin Luther King Annual Tribute at National Cathedral [Livestream

Gladys Knight Issues Statement About Kaepernick And Performing At Super Bowl

Louisville Airport Is Being Renamed After Muhammad Ali!!!

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: