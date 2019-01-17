CLOSE
The Other America: Dr. Martin Luther King Annual Tribute at National Cathedral [Livestream]

In 1967 at Stanford University, Dr. King described an America with “a daily ugliness … that transforms the ebullience of hope into the fatigue of despair.” His words remind us that this “other America” still exists for too many today. Join special guest Ms. Cathy Hughes, Founder, and Chairperson of Urban One, the largest African-American owned and operated broadcasting company in the nation, for this annual event.

Dr. King’s words will be amplified by musical performances from Howard University Choir, Children of the Gospel, and the Cathedral Band and dance by Andile Ndlovu of the Washington Ballet. With participation and sponsorship from Advancement Project, a next-generation, multi-racial civil rights organization, we will shine a light on all Americans, and cling to the faith that, as King says, will “speed up the day when all of God’s children … will be able to join hands and live together all over this great nation.”

The Other America: Dr. Martin Luther King Annual Tribute at National Cathedral [Livestream] was originally published on WOLDCNews.com

