Gladys Knight Issues Statement About Kaepernick And Performing At Super Bowl

Gladys Knight Commodores 2017

Source: Olympia Entertainment / Olympia Entertainment

Yesterday, we learned that lengendary performer, Gladys Knight, will be performing the national anthem at this year’s Super Bowl. Knight issued a statement regarding the performance and Colin Kaepernick shortly after announcing her participation.

Read More: 9-Year-Old Girl Saves Grandmother’s Life By Squeezing Through A Tiny Window

“I understand that Mr. Kaepernick is protesting two things, and they are police violence and injustice,” she wrote. “It is unfortunate that our National Anthem has been dragged into this debate when the distinctive senses of the National Anthem and fighting for justice should each stand alone.

“I am here today and on Sunday, Feb. 3 to give the Anthem back its voice, to stand for that historic choice of words, the way it unites us when we hear it and to free it from the same prejudices and struggles I have fought long and hard for all my life, from walking back hallways, from marching with our social leaders, from using my voice for good — I have been in the forefront of this battle longer than most of those voicing their opinions to win the right to sing our country’s Anthem on a stage as large as the Super Bowl LIII.

“No matter who chooses to deflect with this narrative and continue to mix these two in the same message, it is not so and cannot be made so by anyone speaking it.  I pray that this National Anthem will bring us all together in a way never before witnessed and we can move forward and untangle these truths which mean so much to all of us.”

 

