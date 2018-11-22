Local
Karen Clark With Dr. Brooke Jackson of Skin Wellness {VIDEO}

Karen Clark with Dr. Brooke Jackson Skin Wellness Dermatologist on her experience with Emsculpt.

The noninvasive procedure is simple and very easy. The Emscuplt , causes a person to feel like they have done about twenty thousand crunches without having to physically doing the actual crunches.

Getting to know Dr. Brooke Jackson:

-A Board certified dermatologist and dermatologic surgeon.

-Completed two fellowships, Laser Surgery at Harvard and a second in Mohs,

-She founded the Mohs Surgery Unit at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston.

-She founded the Skin Wellness Center of Chicago and held a clinical faculty position in the Department of Dermatology at Northwestern University.

-In 2013, Dr. Jackson relocated to the Triangle area.

-She was an Associate Professor of Dermatology at UNC, Chapel Hill.

-Dr. Jackson has completed 10 marathons (26.2 miles).

-She is married with three very active children. 

Other Services By Dr. Jackson:

Aesthetic Dermatology

  • Age spot removal
  • Body sculpting
    • Cellutone
    • Exilis Ultra
    • Vanquish
  • Chemical peels
  • Discoloration
  • Hand rejuvention
  • Injectable fillers
    • Belotero
    • Juvederm voluma
    • Radiesse
    • Restylane
    • Sculptra
  • Kybella (treatment for double chin)
  • Laser surgery:
    • Blood vessels
    • Laser hair removal
    • Scars
    • Texture irregularity
      • Infini
    • Tightening and lifting
      • Ultherapy
  • Microdermabrasion
  • Microneedling
  • Removal of benign growths
  • Sclerotherapy (Spider veins)
  • Skin care regimen
  • Split ear lobe repair
  • Wrinkle relaxers: Botox and Xeomin injections

Medical Dermatology

  • Eczema
  • Hair disorders and hair loss
  • Keloids and scars
  • Moles and birthmarks
  • Rashes
  • Razor bumps
  • Skin cancer
  • Skin cancer prevention
  • Vitiligo
  • Warts

Surgical Dermatology

  • Excision of growths
  • Excision of skin cancers

Skin Wellness Dermatology Associates is located 245 East NC Hwy. 54 Suite 202 Durham, NC 27713

