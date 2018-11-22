Karen Clark With Dr. Brooke Jackson of Skin Wellness {VIDEO}

Karen Clark with Dr. Brooke Jackson Skin Wellness Dermatologist on her experience with Emsculpt.
The noninvasive procedure is simple and very easy. The Emscuplt , causes a person to feel like they have done about twenty thousand crunches without having to physically doing the actual crunches.
Getting to know Dr. Brooke Jackson:
-A Board certified dermatologist and dermatologic surgeon.
-Completed two fellowships, Laser Surgery at Harvard and a second in Mohs,
-She founded the Mohs Surgery Unit at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston.
-She founded the Skin Wellness Center of Chicago and held a clinical faculty position in the Department of Dermatology at Northwestern University.
-In 2013, Dr. Jackson relocated to the Triangle area.
-She was an Associate Professor of Dermatology at UNC, Chapel Hill.
-Dr. Jackson has completed 10 marathons (26.2 miles).
-She is married with three very active children.
Other Services By Dr. Jackson:
Aesthetic Dermatology
- Age spot removal
- Body sculpting
- Cellutone
- Exilis Ultra
- Vanquish
- Chemical peels
- Discoloration
- Hand rejuvention
- Injectable fillers
- Belotero
- Juvederm voluma
- Radiesse
- Restylane
- Sculptra
- Kybella (treatment for double chin)
- Laser surgery:
- Blood vessels
- Laser hair removal
- Scars
- Texture irregularity
- Infini
- Tightening and lifting
- Ultherapy
- Microdermabrasion
- Microneedling
- Removal of benign growths
- Sclerotherapy (Spider veins)
- Skin care regimen
- Split ear lobe repair
- Wrinkle relaxers: Botox and Xeomin injections
Medical Dermatology
- Eczema
- Hair disorders and hair loss
- Keloids and scars
- Moles and birthmarks
- Rashes
- Razor bumps
- Skin cancer
- Skin cancer prevention
- Vitiligo
- Warts
Surgical Dermatology
- Excision of growths
- Excision of skin cancers
Skin Wellness Dermatology Associates is located 245 East NC Hwy. 54 Suite 202 Durham, NC 27713