Seriously Ignorant News: This Story Really Hits Home

TJMS
| 08.21.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

How mad do you have to be to fly a plane into your own house? Well, this man was that mad. After he was arrested on suspicion of assault, as a result of a domestic dispute, he went to get an airplane. He worked at a small airport and took a small plane which he flew into the home where his wife and son were. The woman and child survived but the man was killed.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Seriously Ignorant News: This Story Really Hits Home was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Drake in Chicago hospital
Drake Visits An 11-Year-Old In Hospital Who Has…
 6 hours ago
08.21.18
2016 Billboard Music Awards - Show
Fans Are Not Happy About Madonna’s “Tribute” To…
 8 hours ago
08.21.18
Serena Williams’ Postpartum Issues Are A Lesson In…
 10 hours ago
08.21.18
19 items
2018 VMAs Pink Carpet: Motherhood Looks Great On…
 18 hours ago
08.21.18
‘LHHHS5’ Recap: A1 And Lyrica Can’t Get Past…
 19 hours ago
08.21.18
LIVE: Streaming Live From The 2018 VMA’s Red…
 24 hours ago
08.20.18
Incredible Zigi: Meet The Man That Has Janet…
 1 day ago
08.21.18
Travis Scott & Kylie Jenner Were Supposed To…
 1 day ago
08.21.18
18 items
A Weekend In The Hamptons: Photos From The…
 1 day ago
08.20.18
The UNCF’s Summer Benefit Was A Weekend To…
 1 day ago
08.21.18
2015 Soul Train Music Awards - Arrivals
Tevin Campbell Trending On Social Media….Here’s Why
 2 days ago
08.19.18
Janet Jackson State of the World Tour Cincinnati
Hot or Not: Janet Releases New Single “Made…
 4 days ago
08.19.18
Watch: Issa Rae Speaks On Her First Encounters…
 5 days ago
08.17.18
BET Honors 2014: Show
Trump Says Aretha Franklin Worked For Him???
 5 days ago
08.16.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close