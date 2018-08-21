Seriously Ignorant News: This Story Really Hits Home

How mad do you have to be to fly a plane into your own house? Well, this man was that mad. After he was arrested on suspicion of assault, as a result of a domestic dispute, he went to get an airplane. He worked at a small airport and took a small plane which he flew into the home where his wife and son were. The woman and child survived but the man was killed.
