How mad do you have to be to fly a plane into your own house? Well, this man was that mad. After he was arrested on suspicion of assault, as a result of a domestic dispute, he went to get an airplane. He worked at a small airport and took a small plane which he flew into the home where his wife and son were. The woman and child survived but the man was killed.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Seriously Ignorant News: This Story Really Hits Home was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: