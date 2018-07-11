CLOSE
Radio One Exclusive
Do You Remember?: The Isley Brothers "Contagious" [VIDEO]

The Isley Brothers released “Contagious” in 2001. Talk about throwback 🙂

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

