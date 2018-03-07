National
POLL: Trump Says ‘Everybody Wants To Work’ For Him As His Staffers Leave In Droves……..would you work for him?

Economic advisor Gary Cohn announced that he’s leaving the Trump administration after a tariff dispute. Less than two hours later, Trump boasted that “everybody wants to work in the White House”. They want a piece of the West Wing. Trump dismissed reports of complete chaos in the White House, and alluded more staff shakeups will continue. According to PBS in a report released in January more than half of key positions in the Trump administration are unfilled.

