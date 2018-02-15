‘Black Panther’ Movie Review

Marvel’s Black Panther is FINALLY in theaters! The highly awaited film features an all-star cast including Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, Angela Bassett, Forest Whitaker, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, Daniel Kaluuya, and Andy Serkis.
You’ve heard the hype but how good is the movie?
Find out now:
