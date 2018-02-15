Black Panther 3

Black Panther 3

Photo by Black Panther 3

Movie Reviews
Home > Movie Reviews

‘Black Panther’ Movie Review

reneenixi
0 reads
Leave a comment
Chadwick Boseman

Source: Marvel Studios

Marvel’s Black Panther is FINALLY in theaters! The highly awaited film features an all-star cast including Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, Angela Bassett, Forest Whitaker, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, Daniel Kaluuya, and Andy Serkis.

You’ve heard the hype but how good is the movie?

Find out now:

The Movie Talk: Website l Facebook

RELATED:

Yara Shahidi Writes A Love Letter To ‘Black Panther’ And Predicts It’s Impact On The Future Of Film

TDE’s Founder Top Dawg Is Sending Nearly 1,000 Kids in Watts, CA To Watch ‘Black Panther’

Chadwick Boseman Tears Up Explaining ‘Black Panther’ Impact On Two Cancer Patients

Melanin Poppin’: ‘Black Panther’ Cast Kills ‘Essence’ Magazine Cover

 

Wakanda Arrives In NYC For Black Panther Premiere

16 photos Launch gallery

Wakanda Arrives In NYC For Black Panther Premiere

Continue reading ‘Black Panther’ Movie Review

Wakanda Arrives In NYC For Black Panther Premiere

Latest…

Andy Serkis , angela bassett , black panther , Chadwick Boseman , Danai Gurira , Daniel Kaluuya , Forest Whitaker , Lupita Nyong’o , Martin Freeman , Michael B. Jordan , movie review

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Women's Empowerment_Revised
Michael Strahan Is 2018’s Keynote Speaker!
 2 hours ago
02.15.18
Black Panther 3
‘Black Panther’ Movie Review
 3 hours ago
02.15.18
KENYA-MOVIE-BLACK PANTHER-COSPLAY
TDE’s Founder Top Dawg Is Sending Nearly 1,000…
 5 hours ago
02.15.18
Excited couple holding cash winnings in casino
Take Our Easy Music Survey For A Chance…
 5 hours ago
02.15.18
13 items
How Your Favorite Celebs Spent Valentine’s Day
 6 hours ago
02.15.18
The 2016 ESPYS - Arrivals
Ciara FINALLY Shares Pictures Of Her Baby Girl
 7 hours ago
02.15.18
TBS Greenlights Lena Waithe Series ‘Twenties’
 8 hours ago
02.15.18
DeRay McKesson Lands Book Deal
 8 hours ago
02.15.18
We Are Wakanda: Danai Gurira’s Okoye Is Focused…
 20 hours ago
02.15.18
How Is Kelli Of ‘Insecure’ Spending Valentine’s Day?
 22 hours ago
02.15.18
UPS Co-workers Buy Arkansas Dad A Car
 24 hours ago
02.15.18
Tessa Thompson To Star In Biopic About Infamous…
 24 hours ago
02.15.18
Wendy Williams Cancels Her Show For The Rest…
 1 day ago
02.15.18
Rest In Peace: Papoose Shares Heartfelt Message For…
 1 day ago
02.15.18
Photos