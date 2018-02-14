Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Chadwick Boseman Tears Up Explaining ‘Black Panther’ Impact On Two Cancer Patients

"It means a lot."

Foxy NC Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment
'Black Panther' European Premiere - Red Carpet Arrivals

Source: Jeff Spicer / Getty

It’s no secret that Black Panther is becoming the most influential movie of the year, even two days before its February 16 release date.

The cast definitely isn’t taking the movie’s impact lightly. In a sit down with SiriusXM, the Black Panther himself, Chadwick Boseman, described how the movie affected two cancer patients.

Though they never lived to see Black Panther‘s release, the emotional story Chadwick tells affirms the movie’s impact and will have you grabbing your tissue. Check out the clip for yourself below.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Chadwick Boseman Tears Up Explaining ‘Black Panther’ Impact On Two Cancer Patients

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Women's Empowerment_Revised
Michael Strahan Is 2018’s Keynote Speaker!
 2 hours ago
02.15.18
Black Panther 3
‘Black Panther’ Movie Review
 3 hours ago
02.15.18
KENYA-MOVIE-BLACK PANTHER-COSPLAY
TDE’s Founder Top Dawg Is Sending Nearly 1,000…
 5 hours ago
02.15.18
Excited couple holding cash winnings in casino
Take Our Easy Music Survey For A Chance…
 5 hours ago
02.15.18
13 items
How Your Favorite Celebs Spent Valentine’s Day
 6 hours ago
02.15.18
The 2016 ESPYS - Arrivals
Ciara FINALLY Shares Pictures Of Her Baby Girl
 7 hours ago
02.15.18
TBS Greenlights Lena Waithe Series ‘Twenties’
 8 hours ago
02.15.18
DeRay McKesson Lands Book Deal
 8 hours ago
02.15.18
We Are Wakanda: Danai Gurira’s Okoye Is Focused…
 20 hours ago
02.15.18
How Is Kelli Of ‘Insecure’ Spending Valentine’s Day?
 22 hours ago
02.15.18
UPS Co-workers Buy Arkansas Dad A Car
 24 hours ago
02.15.18
Tessa Thompson To Star In Biopic About Infamous…
 24 hours ago
02.15.18
Wendy Williams Cancels Her Show For The Rest…
 1 day ago
02.15.18
Rest In Peace: Papoose Shares Heartfelt Message For…
 1 day ago
02.15.18
Photos