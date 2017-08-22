Grieving Father Dies Of A Broken Heart On The Same Day As Son

A Bronx family is reeling after a father and son died on the same day, The Grio reports.
Duro Akil was shot and killed when someone fired a bullet through the doorway of his building after a tense encounter with a neighbor. The 34-year-old succumbed to his injuries two days later. The family rushed to tell his father, Okera Raz, of Akil’s passing, and found him dead in bed. The 54-year-old suffered a heart attack.
Akil’s sister Makini Akil, 23 said of the tragedy, “We were in the middle of the street screaming in shock. It was like something out of a movie scene.”
The medical examiner [on the case] thinks the father most likely suffered a heart attack but the family feels he died of a broken heart, however Makini does not agree stating “It was just really too much for him, it was really like heartbreak.”
To help with the cost of planning dual funerals, the family of Akil and Raz have set up a GoFundMe page and are asking anyone who would like to help to donate as they deal with such a terrible loss. At press time, over $25,000 has been raised for the victims.
