Wrong On So Many Levels: Internet Slams ‘Digital Blackface’ App

Jodi Berry
Are you familiar with FaceApp, a selfie-editing app that allows users to transform pictures by making them look older, younger, or even giving them an artificial smile. The creator of the app updated their software, where users could edit selfies to fit into ‘Caucasian, Asian, Indian or Black’ categories. The update was met with tremendous backlash from users on social media, who described it as “racist” and “offensive”. Within hours, FaceApp pulled the new feature. That’s great, but who thought it was a good idea? Wrong on so many levels!

Photos