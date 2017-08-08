Entertainment News
Tamar Braxton: Usher’s Accuser Just Wants A Coochie Refund

Tamar's reaction to Usher's accuser is #TeamTooMuch.

Foxy NC staff
V103's For Sisters Only

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Tamar Braxton understands why Usher‘s accuser is taking him to court, and she thinks more women might want to do the same thing in their own lives.

While everyone was cracking jokes about Quantasia Sharpton and her accusation that Usher exposed her to herpes, Tamar was taking a deeper look at the situation.

The Calling All Lovers singer hopped on Instagram to share what she saw in all of the legal madness. Tamar didn’t necessarily see a woman that was trying to get her 15 minutes of fame in the worst possible way. She saw a woman with regrets, and Tamar could relate to that!

“Tuh! So basically she saying she want her Coochie back!!?? I feel her,” Tamar wrote.

If anything, Tamar believes that Quantasia might just be a visionary. “Sometimes you DO want your coochie back! Don’t u wish it came with a receipt??!!!” Tamar questioned. “She might be on to something.”

