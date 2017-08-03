Lifestyle
Home > Lifestyle

Thou Shalt Not Be Trolled: What In The Holy Hell Is Uncombable Hair Syndrome?

Wypipo strike again.

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

Before I start, just want to let ya’ll know this will be permanently stored away in my “nope” file, attached to an audio recording of Joseline Hernandez saying “I cannot” on a loop.

The ‘TODAY’ show profiled Shilah Yin, a seven-year-old girl from Melbourne, Australia, who is living “uncombable hair syndrome.” The National Institute of Health defines it as: “dry, frizzy hair that’s ‘disorderly,’ stands out from the scalp and can’t be combed flat.”

To top it off, they had le nerve to title the article: ‘Uncombable hair syndrome’ is real: Meet the girl with the unruly mane.’ Someone get Angela Rye on the phone.

Shilah embraces the way she looks & has so much attitude & confidence that she just rocks her own style. #uncombablehairsyndrome

A post shared by Shilah Madison Calvert-Yin (@shilahmadison) on

Shilah’s family said she was born with “ordinary brown hair,” but when she turned three months, they started noticing short, textured, blonde sprouts of hair peeking through.

So let’s kick the elephant in the room.

This child’s hair is texture adjacent to about 80 percent of the Black population in the world. And the description of her hair sounds like my life from  1988-1999, with about nine year break that picked up again from 2008-to present.

I can’t ignore the subverted layer of horror peaking through the family’s word choice to describe her hair. First, what does “ordinary brown hair,” even mean and why don’t they understand that this is all ridiculous because, genetics.

In my bougiest “everybody knows” Phaedra Parks voice, do we still need to remind people that just because you are lighter with textured hair and you procreate with another person who shares the same skin tone pigmentation/hair texture, does not therefore mean that your baby will come out with slicked down, picasso-like edged hair.

Let’s continue.

“People sometimes take photos of Shilah and touch her hair without permission,” the family told ‘TODAY.’ She at first struggled with accepting her hair, but has learned to love herself, which I applaud.

As a Black woman with coarsely textured hair, I understand that road and it’s a long one to climb with many dips along the way. I also understand fighting the urge to karate chop an univinvited, outstretched hand lingering in hopes of brushing through my mane.

I could also reference many of the posts the talented Black women on this site alone have written about their hair and identity, but I only have 300 words to get my point across, so I digress.

Come on over to the cookout Shilah. We are here with open arms, along with an array of rat-tail combs, beads, barrettes, afro-picks, hot combs and shea butters to suit your liking.

DON’T MISS:

TRIED IT!: This Jane Carter Solution Elongating Gel Is Just What 4C Hair Needs

Mama’s Got A New Look! Gabby Douglas Debuts New Hair ‘Do

Former NFL Player Unites Dads And Hair Braiding With New Film Project

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

29 photos Launch gallery

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Thou Shalt Not Be Trolled: What In The Holy Hell Is Uncombable Hair Syndrome?

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
President Obama Holds Year-End Press Conference At The White House
Happy Birthday, Barack Obama!
 58 mins ago
08.04.17
Kennedy Center Honors To Celebrate First Rapper LL…
 3 hours ago
08.04.17
Nessa Diab, Colin Kaepernick’s GF, Roasts Ray Lewis…
 15 hours ago
08.04.17
Here’s The Secret To Making Dwayne Johnson Look…
 20 hours ago
08.04.17
Idris Elba Drags Samuel Jackson For Attempting To…
 20 hours ago
08.04.17
2015 French Open - Day Fourteen
When Your Name Is Serena Williams, This Is…
 23 hours ago
08.03.17
Baltimore Police Caught Once Again Planting Evidence In…
 24 hours ago
08.04.17
Sheree Whitfield Reportedly Scooped Up A Prison Bae
 1 day ago
08.04.17
Oprah Gets Real About Weight Loss: ‘I Can’t…
 1 day ago
08.04.17
Hip-Hop Legend Kidd Creole Charged In The Brutal…
 1 day ago
08.03.17
Boss Moves: Beyoncé Has Interest In Buying The…
 1 day ago
08.03.17
Rihanna Gifts Malawian School Girls With Scholarship And…
 2 days ago
08.03.17
‘Love And Hip Hop Atlanta’ Star, Karen King…
 2 days ago
08.03.17
Teen Choice Awards 2016 - Roaming Show
Kobe Bryant Acknowledges His New Waistline; Says “Gimme…
 2 days ago
08.02.17
BMM 2016
Photos