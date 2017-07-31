Phaedra Parks Lists Atlanta Mansion $10K Per Month Rent Then Snatches Listing Down Once Word Gets Out

Looks like Phaedra Parks wants to rent her Buckhead mansion…or at least she may have wanted to.
Multiple reports indicate that the former RHOA star recently rented her 9,000 square foot, 6-bedroom home for $10k per month. She recently purchased the $1.9 million mansion late last year, before being booted from the reality show.
Shortly after social media sites reported the listing, it was suddenly removed from Zillow.com. Then Phaedra took to social media to bash the listing as false.
