FINALLY: Beyoncé Shares First Picture of the Twins!

Foxy NC staff
Celebrities Attend The 66th NBA All-Star Game

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

After much anticipation, pop icon, and mother of 3, Beyoncé, posted the first picture of her newborn twins on Instagram moments ago. Rumi and Sir Carter are one month old and from the looks of it, Bey’s body has already snapped back! WOW!

Take a look below…

Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today. 🙏🏽❤️👨🏽👩🏽👧🏽👶🏾👶🏾

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

 

Celebrities Attend The 66th NBA All-Star Game
 6 hours ago
07.14.17
BMM 2016
