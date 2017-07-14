FINALLY: Beyoncé Shares First Picture of the Twins!

After much anticipation, pop icon, and mother of 3, Beyoncé, posted the first picture of her newborn twins on Instagram moments ago. Rumi and Sir Carter are one month old and from the looks of it, Bey’s body has already snapped back! WOW!
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Take a look below…
Text “Foxy NC” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else! (Standard Messaging Rates Apply)
For the Latest Entertainment News:
Follow @foxy107104
Amazing Pics Of Parenthood Starring The Carters!
8 photos Launch gallery
Amazing Pics Of Parenthood Starring The Carters!
1.Source:Instagram 1 of 8
2.Source:Instagram 2 of 8
3.Source:Instagram 3 of 8
4.Source:Instagram 4 of 8
5.Source:Instagram 5 of 8
6.Source:Instagram 6 of 8
7.Source:Instagram 7 of 8
8.Source:Instagram 8 of 8
Latest…
- BLACK MOMS MATTER: Should Moms Kiss Their Kids On The Mouth?
- Kandi Burruss Thought Kenya Moore’s Wedding Was Fake
- Huggy Lowdown: Febreze For Deez?!
- MORNING MINUTE: All About Trump!
comments – Add Yours