Tiny Serenades T.I. On Stage During Xscape Performance

VH1 Big In 2015 With Entertainment Weekly Awards - Arrivals

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty


T.I. and Tiny may be separated, but the love is clearly still there. Tiny serenaded T.I on stage at a recent Xscape performance in Detroit leaving fans speculating if the couple are trying to make it work.

T.I. was holding their youngest child Heiress as Tiny sang her part of Do You Want To to him. Detroit’s 107.9 captured exclusive videos and photos at the KISS Fest where 12,000 people reportedly flooded Chene Park for the Xscape reunion.

Y'all know we had to get a video of #Tiny singing to #TI on stage! 😍 (See earlier post)

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

Tiny, T.I. and their little one on stage at Chene Park. #1059kissfm

A post shared by 105.9 KISS (@1059kiss) on

In other T.I. news, the rapper inserted himself into Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna’s breakup drama when he commented under a post on TheShadeRoom.

Rob got time today. Read more about that drama, here.

