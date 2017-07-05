Tiny Serenades T.I. On Stage During Xscape Performance

The ladies of #Xscape serenading their men…..YES that is #TI on stage. 👀👀 #1059kissfm @officialxscape A post shared by 105.9 KISS (@1059kiss) on Jul 5, 2017 at 9:20am PDT

, but the love is clearly still there. Tiny serenaded T.I on stage at a recent Xscape performance in Detroit leaving fans speculating if the couple are trying to make it work.

T.I. was holding their youngest child Heiress as Tiny sang her part of Do You Want To to him. Detroit’s 107.9 captured exclusive videos and photos at the KISS Fest where 12,000 people reportedly flooded Chene Park for the Xscape reunion.

Y'all know we had to get a video of #Tiny singing to #TI on stage! 😍 (See earlier post) A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jul 4, 2017 at 8:49pm PDT

Tiny, T.I. and their little one on stage at Chene Park. #1059kissfm A post shared by 105.9 KISS (@1059kiss) on Jul 4, 2017 at 7:14pm PDT

In other T.I. news, the rapper inserted himself into Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna’s breakup drama when he commented under a post on TheShadeRoom.

Rob got time today. Read more about that drama, here.

