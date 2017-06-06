GoFundMe Account Set Up For First Grader Shot And Killed In Durham

Seven-year-old Kamari Munerlyn was shot and killed while riding in the back of an SUV after leaving a swimming pool. He was a first-grader of at Eastway Elementary School in Durham. Police believe the incident was intentional.

There were 5 adults and 5 children in the vehicle when the shooting happened on Guess Road. Kamari was the only person shot. The vehicle was unable to make it to the hospital because of a flat tire that resulted from the shooting.

Police are still searching for a suspect.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to assist the family with funeral arrangements.

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark