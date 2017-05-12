Lifestyle
Missy Elliot Covers Elle Magazine Looking Like A Stylish Queen

Foxy NC staff
Missy Elliot covers the June 2017 issue of Elle Magazine looking absolutely fabulous! We see why she is Marc Jacobs‘ muse. The beauty is on the cover, giving us a confident pose and baby doll lashes (which are so on trend).

The beauty is wearing a Marc Jacobs track suit and promoting her new album. This is also the first cover that Missy Elliott has shot in ten years. Missy Elliott finally tells us the thought behind her Michelin woman, garbage bag wearing, supa dupa fly outfit from The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly). Missy revealed, “The outfit was a symbol of power. I loved the idea of feeling like a hip-hop Michelin woman. I knew I could have a blow-up suit and still have people talking. It was bold and different. I’ve always seen myself as an innovator and a creative unlike any other.

We hope this is one of many covers for Missy Elliott!

