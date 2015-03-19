PLAY AUDIO

Does Sherri Shepherd twerk? Apparently so. It will air on Soul Man on TV Land in two weeks, but you can see the clip right here. But it’s not like Sherry hasn’t twerked on the air before. She and Jenny McCarthy twerked on The View in 2013.

“I do grown women twerking,” Shepherd says.

Soul Man was live Wednesday night so while most folks were watching the Empire finale, Sherry was getting kissed by Niecy Nash – live. It was a plot point on last night’s show.

“It was long,” Shepherd says. “J.B. [Smoove] let us kiss a long time before he stepped in.”

Sherri Shepherd Twerking And Kissing Niecy Nash? Yup. Watch The Video Here! was originally published on blackamericaweb.com