Highlights From Karen Clark’s Mother’s Day Weekend Jazz Brunch

Last week, Foxy’s own Karen Clark dusted off her event planning hat to host a Mother’s Day Jazz Brunch at The Umstead Hotel & Spa in Cary, celebrating the beautiful mother figures of the Triangle!

Described as a dream event, highlights included live jazz, an upscale menu, photo opportunities, beautiful artwork from local artists and giveaways. As a proud mother herself, Karen pulled out all the stops to show love and appreciation to all who attended.

Check out our exclusive photo gallery below!