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CASSIUS Gems: Karrueche's Hottest Instagram Moments

CASSIUS Gems: Karrueche’s Hottest Instagram Moments

Published on May 16, 2026
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Karrueche Tran has been on the scene for more than a decade, and her star keeps rising.

The actress and model has been taking advantage of the spotlight by becoming a brand ambassador to staples like PrettyLittleThing, and the known sneakerhead has even modeled for the legendary Jordan Brand. Tran has also been spotted as a host on Catfish and even got to flesh her acting chops in TNT’s Claws, a comedy that follows five manicurists as they begin laundering money in Florida. The 38-year-old is new to the bright lights, but she’s still been killing it.

“I’m a fairly new actress. I love to explore different traits and characters because I’m still progressing as an actress. It just feels very empowering to be on a show like Claws where we’re all badass women, but we’re all still lovers, and we’re fighters,” she told StyleCaster.

But aside from her work, Karrueche is known for being one of the most beautiful girls in the game and was most recently linked to Victor Cruz. However, the two allegedly called in quits according to E! News as they both focus on “continuing to grow their successful careers.”

Lately, she’s been linked to NFL legend Deion Sanders, after appearing in a YouTube video of his where she spoke about his cancer journey.

However, Tran is still flexing on Instagram, so we rounded up her hottest Instagram shots. Check them out below

1. While in nature…

2. Mirror pics are always the best

3. shining

4. barely there

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CASSIUS Gems: Karrueche’s Hottest Instagram Moments was originally published on cassiuslife.com

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