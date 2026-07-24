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Why Is JAŸ-Z Taking His Godmother To Court?

Who Is Rymir Satterthwaite & Why Is JAŸ-Z Taking His Godmother To Court?

Published on July 24, 2026
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For more than a decade, JAŸ-Z has been tied to one of Hip-Hop’s longest running legal sagas. One that centers on paternity claims made by Rymir Satterthwaite and the legal efforts of the woman who helped raise him. Meet the man and his godmother, who’s currently taking JAŸ-Z to court. 

While the case has resurfaced several times over the years, a new court filing has shifted the focus away from paternity and toward a six-figure legal judgment. According to TMZ, JAŸ-Z has filed new documents in Lillie Coley’s ongoing bankruptcy case, asking the court to prevent a $119,235.45 judgment against her from being erased. Coley is the godmother and former legal guardian of Satterthwaite, who has long claimed the music mogul is his biological father.

Who is Rymir Satterthwaite?

Rymir has spent years publicly alleging that his late mother, Wanda Satterthwaite, had a relationship with JAŸ-Z before he was born. He has maintained that the rapper is his father, while JAŸ-Z has consistently denied those claims. The dispute has resulted in multiple lawsuits over the years, none of which have established legal paternity.

The latest legal battle is not about proving or disproving who Rymir’s father is. Instead, it centers on whether Coley can discharge a court ordered payment through bankruptcy.

As Yahoo News reports, the judgment stems from a California federal lawsuit Coley filed in 2025. That case was dismissed by a judge, who later ordered her to pay JAŸ-Z’s legal fees under California’s anti-SLAPP law — which is designed to discourage lawsuits that target protected speech or legal activity.

JAŸ-Z now argues that the debt should survive bankruptcy because it resulted from what his legal team describes as fraudulent statements and a prolonged campaign of harassment. His attorneys allege that Coley has participated in years of unfounded court filings, public statements, and online campaigns targeting the rapper. Court filings also state that JAŸ-Z has spent hundreds of thousands of dollars defending himself against the repeated legal actions.

Coley has pushed back, asking the bankruptcy court to dismiss JAŸ-Z’s request on procedural grounds. No final decision has been made.

Although the paternity claims have fueled headlines for years, courts have repeatedly dismissed lawsuits connected to the allegations. At the same time, there has been no court ruling establishing JAŸ-Z as Rymir’s biological father, nor has there been a DNA determination made public through the litigation.

For now, the spotlight is less about family ties and more about whether a six figure judgment will remain enforceable after Coley’s bankruptcy case concludes.

RELATED: JAŸ-Z And Beyoncé’s Hamptons Home Damaged After Man Crashes Into Gate, Unbothered Couple Seen At World Cup After

See social media’s reaction to the update below.

Who Is Rymir Satterthwaite & Why Is JAŸ-Z Taking His Godmother To Court? was originally published on cassiuslife.com

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