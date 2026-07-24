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GalaxyCon Raleigh Takes Over Downtown Raleigh This Weekend

GalaxyCon Raleigh Takes Over Downtown Raleigh This Weekend

Published on July 24, 2026
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GalaxyCon Raleigh returns to the Raleigh Convention Center this weekend, bringing four days of celebrities, cosplay and pop culture programming to downtown.

Founder and president Michael Broder spoke with Karen Clark on Foxy 107.1/104.3 about what makes the event one of the city’s biggest annual draws. The convention runs Thursday through Sunday.

Broder said the first year proved the region was ready for something special.

“That first year enthusiasm and the people that came out that first year really showed that there was something special here,” he said.

For newcomers who don’t consider themselves comic book or anime fans, Broder had a simple message.

“GalaxyCon has a little bit of something for everyone who’s a fan of pop culture,” he said. “You don’t have to just like comics or anime or cosplay.”

The convention floor features vendors selling everything from T-shirts and Funko Pops to toys and plushies. Attendees can also join workshops, dance parties, tabletop gaming, a board game room and a video game arcade stocked with consoles and arcade cabinets.

With roughly “700, 800 hours of programming” across four days, Broder said the celebrities are only one piece of the experience.

“The celebrities are kind of a backdrop to the whole festival,” he said. “There’s just so much other things to do than just see celebrities. And then there’s the celebrities.”

This year’s guest lineup spans decades of film and television. Fans can meet Hayden Christensen and Rosario Dawson from “Star Wars,” “Star Trek” legend William Shatner, and Rainn Wilson and Angela Kinsey from “The Office.” Also appearing are “Karate Kid” star Ralph Macchio, comedy duo Cheech and Chong, and Steve Burns of “Blue’s Clues.”

Broder encouraged first-time attendees to plan ahead.

“Grab the program guide, look at the map, go in the exhibitor room,” he said. “Come up with a plan of what you want to do.”

Some tickets remain for select days, though several sessions have sold out. Visit galaxycon.com and select the Raleigh site under the live events tab for schedules and tickets.

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